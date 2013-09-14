版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 14日 星期六 16:25 BJT

U.S., Russia resume talks to eliminate Syria chemical weapons

GENEVA, Sept 14 The United States and Russia resumed negotiations on Saturday on eliminating Syria's chemical weapons programme, a U.S. official said.

Negotiators were to be joined by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before a joint press conference. "This morning's meeting has started," the U.S. official said.

U.S.-Russian talks on eliminating Syria's chemical weapons programme have reached a "pivotal point", a U.S. official said on Friday, and both nations said they wanted to renew efforts to negotiate a peaceful end to the war in Syria.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐