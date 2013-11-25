White House welcomes Syria peace talks in Geneva

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 25 The United States
welcomes peace talks on Syria in Geneva but there are challenges
ahead for the task of forming a transitional governing body in
that country, a White House spokesman said on Monday.
"The United States has long made clear that there is no
military solution to the violence in Syria," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with President
Barack Obama.
"There are many challenges ahead and no one should
underestimate the difficulties," he said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Vicki
Allen)