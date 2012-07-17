Hollande says Syrian defector Tlas is in France

PARIS, July 17 Syrian General Manaf Tlas, a former friend and ally of President Bashar al-Assad who fled Damascus last week, is in France, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.

Tlas has yet to speak publicly since defecting and French officials had not confirmed his presence in the country until now.

"We have been informed about this situation. He is here," Hollande said at a news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Moncef Marzouki.