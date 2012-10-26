版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 23:12 BJT

Five killed, 32 wounded in Damascus car bomb - state TV

BEIRUT Oct 26 Five people were killed and 32 were wounded when a car bomb exploded in southern Damascus on Friday, according to preliminary figures, state television said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐