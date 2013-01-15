Death toll from Aleppo university explosions rises to 52 -group

BEIRUT Jan 15 At least 52 people were killed and dozens wounded on Tuesday in two explosions that rocked the university in Aleppo, Syria's biggest city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Two explosions hit the university during the day while students were sitting exams. The cause of the explosions was not clear but the government and opposition activists blamed each other.

The Observatory said in a statement that its death toll was based on reports from doctors and students.