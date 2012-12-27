Life returns to shell-shocked Syrian town

* Markets, schools reopen
* Residents try to restore law and order
* Thud of tank shells is reminder of danger
By Yara Bayoumy
ALEPPO PROVINCE, Syria, Dec 27 After months of
air raids and artillery shelling, some inhabitants of northern
Syria are returning to their stricken homes to clear the rubble
and rebuild, despite fear that President Bashar al-Assad's
forces will strike again.
One town visited by a Reuters correspondent near the Turkish
border was largely abandoned two months ago after relentless
bombardment reduced buildings to piles of masonry. A local
activist said around 200 people were killed there.
Residents trickling back after the violence abated remain
deeply fearful. Local leaders asked that the town's name not be
identified out of concern it would be targeted if the government
discovered it was starting to function again.
Market stalls have reopened but chronic energy shortages
make it hard to heat cold homes. The town's leadership must find
a way to effectively police the area and re-establish basic
services.
Restoring some normality in this and other bombarded towns
would comfort Assad's opponents, who insist his use of force to
quell an uprising that began with peaceful demands for political
reform will fail.
The government in Damascus says it is fighting a Sunni
Islamist "terrorist" campaign to topple Assad, a member of the
minority Alawite sect affiliated with Shi'ite Islam.
The 21-month-old conflict has killed 44,000 people.
Schools in the northern town have begun to function once
again. Teachers have struck 'Nationalism' from the curriculum, a
subject that taught respect for Assad and lauded his Baath
Party's achievements.
At a secondary school, dozens of students are crammed in
classrooms, some of them reading English and maths textbooks.
The school operates for three hours a day with a fraction of
its usual staff. Before the conflict intensified in the town, it
had 800 students. Now only 200 show up to study in the freezing
classrooms.
Though aware that a college education is probably out of the
question for now, many pupils convey a quiet discipline.
"I am learning so that I can help the revolutionary
movement," said 16-year-old student Mohamed.
Asked why he returned to teach in difficult conditions, one
50-year-old Arabic teacher said: "The citizen has to adapt to
the new reality. Death is a matter of fate".
SECURITY VACUUM
As well as running the schools, a town council struggles to
provide diesel for heating and transport and flour for the
bakeries and is fixing faults in the electricity network - often
the target of attacks.
Its efforts are complicated by a dire shortage of cash. None
of the town's employees receive salaries for now and they often
fund projects using their own money.
"Since the area was liberated from army and security forces,
there has been a vacuum that requires leadership," Walid
al-Arid, a member of the 20-member civil council set up around
six weeks ago, told Reuters.
The council's headquarters is in a cultural centre that used
to show plays that praised Assad and the Baath Party.
The town even has a local court overseen by lawyers who
oversee the preparation of paperwork from rental agreements to
real estate contracts.
"If it weren't for the Free Syria Army, the regime would
never have allowed us to have our own court," said one of the
lawyers, Assi Hallaq, sitting at a desk with Syria's green,
white and black revolutionary flag perched behind him.
"The judiciary was not independent and was politicized in
its actions. So the judge used to feel like a lowly employee for
the regime and had no freedom," he said.
At the local prison, a tall, stone building with black metal
arches dating back to the French occupation, a lone prisoner lay
on an iron bed covered in blankets in one of its
five-by-15-metre cells.
One of the men guarding the prison was Hisham, a 29-year-old
dressed in a black tracksuit, who said he helped run a 50-strong
team providing security in the town.
Traffic police work at crowded intersections, night patrols
are in operation and some team members guard municipal
buildings, said Hisham, who did not give his family name.
Prisoners are held for 24 hours until they are charged or
released, he said, a contrast to the indefinite incarcerations
that many Syrians have complained of during the Assad family's
four-decade rule.
Rebels say Assad's forces and their sympathisers resort
increasingly to torture and summary executions.
Opposition-held areas have also seen cases of vigilante
justice.
Despite the partial return to normality, the daily thud of
tank shells is a reminder that the conflict is never far away.
"Life is more awful than you can imagine," said Hussein
Abdullah, a vegetable-seller at one open-air market. "People are
taking on debts to buy food. God rid us of him (Assad)."