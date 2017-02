TUNIS Nov 22 Tunisia and Libya have agreed to hold off on recognising a new Syrian opposition body, saying they want to know more about its makeup before doing so, Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki said on Thursday.

"We and Libya are in agreement that we will wait before recognising. We need to have a real idea about the representation on this body," Marzouki told reporters at a news conference during a visit by Libyan leader Mohammed Magarief.