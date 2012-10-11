版本:
Russian ambassador summoned to Turkish foreign ministry

ANKARA Oct 11 Russia's ambassador in Turkey was summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry on Thursday, ministry officials said, after a Syrian passenger plane from Moscow to Damascus was forced to land in Turkey on suspicion of carrying military materials.

Russia accused Ankara of endangering Russian lives by forcing the plane to land with Russian citizens on board.

