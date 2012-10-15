版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 17:10 BJT

Armenian plane forced to land in Turkey was en route to Syria

ANKARA Oct 15 An Armenian plane which was forced to land in the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum on Monday was travelling from Armenia to the Syrian city of Aleppo, an official from the Turkish prime minister's office said.

The official said the plane was carrying humanitarian aid and a Foreign Ministry official said it would be allowed to continue on its journey if nothing else was found.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐