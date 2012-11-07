版本:
Turkey to request NATO missile defence on Syria border

ANKARA Nov 7 Turkey is to make an "imminent" official request to NATO to station Patriot missiles along its 910 km (560 mile) border with Syria, a senior Turkish foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.

"Concerning this topic (Patriot missiles), an imminent official request is to be made," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

