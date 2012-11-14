Syrian jet strikes rebel-held border town - witness

CEYLANPINAR, Turkey Nov 14 A Syrian warplane bombed the rebel-held town of Ras al-Ain near the Turkish border for a third day on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said, rocking buildings on the frontier and sending up huge plumes of smoke.

Rebels overran Ras al-Ain last week during an advance into Syria's mixed Arab and Kurdish northeast that has sent thousands of refugees fleeing for safety in Turkey. Syrian jets have been bombing the town since Monday.