Turkish formin briefs Syria envoy Brahimi after mortar strike

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
ANKARA Oct 3 Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu briefed international mediator on Syria Lakhdar Brahimi on Wednesday after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in southeastern Turkey, killing at least three people.
"The minister briefed U.N. and Arab League envoy Brahimi on the incident in a telephone call," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: