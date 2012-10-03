版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 22:52 BJT

Turkish formin briefs Syria envoy Brahimi after mortar strike

ANKARA Oct 3 Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu briefed international mediator on Syria Lakhdar Brahimi on Wednesday after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in southeastern Turkey, killing at least three people.

"The minister briefed U.N. and Arab League envoy Brahimi on the incident in a telephone call," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐