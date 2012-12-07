版本:
2012年 12月 7日

Dutch government agrees to send Patriot missiles to Turkey -ANP

AMSTERDAM Dec 7 The Dutch government has agreed to send two Patriot missile systems to Turkey after Ankara asked NATO for assistance in defending its border with Syria, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Friday, citing the Dutch foreign minister.

A maximum of 360 personnel will accompany the two surface-to-air missile batteries. It has not yet been decided where they will be sited.

