UPDATE 2-Dutch government will send Patriot missiles to Turkey

* Dutch governments agrees to send two Patriot missile
systems
* Germany, United States also set to send missiles
* Russia says NATO moving towards involvement in Syrian
conflict
By Sara Webb and Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
said on Friday the government has agreed to send two Patriot
missile systems to reinforce Turkey's air defences and calm its
fears of coming under missile attack, possibly with chemical
weapons, from Syria.
As many as 360 personnel will accompany the surface-to-air
batteries which can intercept ballistic missiles. It has not yet
been decided where near Syria's border they will be sited.
"The Dutch deployment of Patriot systems aims to protect the
population and territory of NATO ally Turkey and contribute to
the de-escalation of the crisis along the southeastern borders
of the alliance," the government said in a statement.
The United States, Germany and the Netherlands, the only
three NATO nations with the most modern type of Patriots, have
all agreed to send missiles to protect their ally.
Germany and the Netherlands have each said they will send
two Patriot batteries with multiple missile launchers.
A U.S. defence official said the United States would
probably contribute two batteries, but the number has not been
finalised yet and could go up.
Syria, Iran and Russia have criticised NATO's Patriot move,
saying it would deepen instability in the region.
Russia accused NATO on Friday of moving towards involvement
in the Syrian conflict, in spite of NATO assurances that the
Patriots are intended purely for defensive purposes.
Turkey, which has taken in thousands of refugees from Syria,
has repeatedly scrambled jets along the border and responded in
kind when shells from Syria's civil war come down in its
territory, underlining fears the conflict could spread to
destabilise the region.
DEPLOYMENT MAY TAKE WEEKS
NATO approved Turkey's request for air defence batteries on
Tuesday, and Germany's cabinet agreed on Thursday to send
Patriot missiles and up to 400 soldiers.
Deployment of the missiles could take several weeks, NATO
officials say.
Each truck-mounted German Patriot battery consists of a
command post, a radar to track incoming missiles, and up to
eight launchers with up to eight Patriot missiles each.
The system can simultaneously track 50 targets and shoot
down five. It takes about 85 soldiers to work one battery plus
logistical support.
Patriot missiles have a maximum range of 20 km (12 miles)
and defence experts said it would be a stretch for six Patriot
batteries to defend Turkey's 560 mile (900 km) border with
Syria.
But experts and military officials said Patriots were
usually stationed at special points to protect strategically
important targets like big cities, military installations or key
infrastructure.
"It's designed to protect a site, a place. It's not
something that reaches out and covers an area," U.S. Army
Lieutenant-General Frederick Hodges, commander of NATO's new
land command headquarters in the Turkish city of Izmir, told
Reuters recently.
Ben Goodlad, a senior analyst at IHS Janes, said Patriots
could be used against missiles carrying a chemical warhead, but
would not be a guarantee that no chemical agents were released.
"They would be able to destroy the missile, but obviously
the potential for chemicals to actually then be released during
intercept is there. But they would be able to prevent a
ballistic missile from actually reaching the target which would
lower the impact of any chemical weapon attack," he said.