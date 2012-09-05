版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 17:40 BJT

Turkish PM says Syria has become "terrorist state"

ANKARA, Sept 5 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has created a "terrorist state".

"The regime in Syria has now become a terrorist state," Erdogan told a meeting of his ruling AK Party.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐