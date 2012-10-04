EU's Ashton calls for restraint in Turkey-Syria violence

BRUSSELS Oct 4 European Union foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton on Thursday condemned a mortar strike
from Syria that killed five civilians in Turkey, and called for
restraint from all sides.
"I strongly condemn yesterday's shelling by Syrian forces of
the Turkish border town," she said in a statement. "I once again
urge the Syrian authorities to put an immediate end to the
violence and fully respect the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of all neighbouring countries."
Turkey has retaliated against the attack, hitting targets
nears Syria's Tel Abyad border but Ashton said violence should
stop.
"I call for restraint from all sides and will continue to
follow the situation extremely closely," she said.