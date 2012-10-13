Syria says bans Turkish civilian flights over its territory

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
BEIRUT Oct 13 Syria said on Saturday that it was banning Turkish civilian flights over its territory, just a few days after Turkey intercepted a Syrian airliner carrying what it said were Russian-made munitions for the Syrian army.
A Syrian Foreign Ministry statement carried by the state news agency SANA said the ban will take effect at midnight on Saturday. It said the move was in retaliation for a similar Turkish ban on Syrian flights.
Turkey has not announced such a ban, but said it will ground Syrian civilian planes again if it suspects they are carrying military equipment for the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.