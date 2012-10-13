Syria says bans Turkish civilian flights over its territory

BEIRUT Oct 13 Syria said on Saturday that it was banning Turkish civilian flights over its territory, just a few days after Turkey intercepted a Syrian airliner carrying what it said were Russian-made munitions for the Syrian army.

A Syrian Foreign Ministry statement carried by the state news agency SANA said the ban will take effect at midnight on Saturday. It said the move was in retaliation for a similar Turkish ban on Syrian flights.

Turkey has not announced such a ban, but said it will ground Syrian civilian planes again if it suspects they are carrying military equipment for the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.