U.S., Turkey agree to boost operational planning for Syria

ISTANBUL Aug 11 The United States and Turkey will expand operational planning for Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Saturday after meeting Turkey's foreign minister, with both indicating no fly zones could be a possible option.

"We have been closely coordinating over the course of this conflict. But now we need to get into the real details of such operational planning and it needs to be across both of our governments," Clinton told reporters in Istanbul in a joint press conference with Ahmet Davutoglu.

"Our intelligence services, our military have very important responsibilities and roles to play so we are going to be setting up a working group to do exactly that," she added.