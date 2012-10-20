Turkish retaliatory fire has killed 12 Syrian soldiers -report

* Report cites unnamed military contacts
* Provides detailed breakdown of casualties, damage
ANKARA Oct 20 Turkey's military has fired on
Syria 87 times, killing 12 Syrian soldiers and destroying
several tanks in retaliation for Syrian shells and mortars
landing on Turkish territory, a Turkish newspaper reported on
Saturday.
Turkey has been carrying out a series of retaliatory strikes
against President Bashar al-Assad's forces fighting rebels along
the border since Syrian shelling killed five Turkish civilians
in a Turkish frontier town at the start of October.
Tension between the two neighbours, once close allies, is at
its highest since Ankara turned against Assad last year over his
violent crackdown on anti-government protests.
The report in the daily Milliyet newspaper, written by
columnist Fikret Bila who is known to have good contacts with
the military, cited unnamed military sources. Turkey's military,
which rarely talks in public, could not be reached for comment.
The report said the retaliatory fire had been in response to
27 mortars or shells fired from Syria. Turkey had responded to
every incident, it said.
Twelve Syrian soldiers had been killed as a result of
Turkish fire, the report said. Five Syrian tanks, three armoured
vehicles, one mortar weapon, one ammunition vehicle and two
anti-aircraft guns had also been destroyed and many other
military vehicles had been damaged.
Eighteen mortar shells fired from Syria had landed in the
Akcakale district of Sanliurfa province, where five Turkish
civilians were killed this month, while nine had landed in Hatay
province further to the west, according to the report.
Turkey had fired 69 times from Hatay and 18 times from
Akcakale, it said.
The report also stated that Turkish F-16 war planes were on
high alert at the Incirlik air base in Adana, some 100 km (62
miles) from the Syrian border. The fighters had been scrambled
as recently as Friday in response to Syrian helicopters flying
close to the shared border, it said.
Turkey's Chief-of-Staff General Necdet Ozel said this month
that his troops would respond "with greater force" if shells
continued to land on Turkish soil, and parliament has also
authorised the deployment of troops beyond Turkey, heightening
fears that Syria's civil war could drag in regional powers.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on Friday
for all sides involved in the Syrian conflict to observe a
ceasefire during the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival next week.