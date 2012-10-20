CORRECTED-Yemen-style power transfer deal not suitable for Syria-Turkey

(Corrects headline to say Syria instead of Yemen)
SANAA Oct 20 Yemen's power transfer deal, which
allowed President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down, is no longer
a suitable model for a solution in Syria, the Turkish foreign
minister said at a news conference in Sanaa on Saturday.
"The Yemen solution was suitable for Syria nine months ago,"
Ahmet Davutoglu told the news conference with his Yemeni
counterpart. "But now, because every country has its own special
circumstances and due to the latest developments on the Syrian
arena which saw the use of artillery and the air force in
bombarding Syrian cities, this has narrowed the room for
implementing such solutions."
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghjobari; writing by Sami Aboudi)