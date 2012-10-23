版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 19:04 BJT

Shell from Syria hits Turkish health centre - CNN Turk

ISTANBUL Oct 23 An anti-aircraft shell fired from Syria hit a health centre across the border in Turkey's Hatay province on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of injuries, CNN Turk television said.

Turkey has bolstered its military presence along its 900-km (560-mile) border with Syria in recent weeks and has been responding in kind to gunfire and mortar shells flying across from fighting between rebels and government forces in Syria.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐