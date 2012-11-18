UPDATE 1-Netherlands, Germany may send missiles to Turkey - report

AMSTERDAM Nov 18 The Netherlands and Germany
may send Patriot missiles to NATO ally Turkey to help defend the
country's border with Syria, Dutch news agency ANP reported on
Sunday, citing the Dutch defence minister.
Turkey has said it has intensified talks with NATO allies on
how to shore up security on its 900-km (560-mile) frontier with
Syria after mortar rounds fired from Syria landed inside its
territory.
"NATO does not exist for nothing," ANP quoted Dutch Defence
Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert as saying.
A Dutch Defence Ministry spokesman said: "There is no
request but the Netherlands and Germany are the only countries
in Europe with Patriots."
The Dutch minister spoke to her German counterpart last week
about a possible deployment, ANP said.
A spokesman for Germany's Defence Ministry said on Saturday
NATO would consider any request from Turkey and confirmed that
the United States, the Netherlands and Germany were the
countries that had the appropriate Patriot missiles available.
Turkey will formally ask NATO on Monday to set up missiles
on its border with Syria due to growing concern about spillover
from the civil war in its neighbour, Germany's Sueddeutsche
Zeitung newspaper reported on Saturday.
NATO has said it will do what it takes to protect and defend
Turkey. Turkey has said it is talking to its NATO allies about a
possible deployment of Patriot surface-to-air missiles.
NATO ambassadors would have to consider any request from
Turkey and they have a regular weekly meeting on Wednesday but
they could call a special one at any time. European Union
defence and foreign ministers will be in Brussels on Monday for
meetings.