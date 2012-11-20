Turkey agrees Syria missile defence with NATO members

ANKARA Nov 20 NATO member states have agreed to
supply Turkey with a sophisticated Patriot missile defence
system to counter a potential threat from Syria and talks on its
deployment are in the final stage, Turkey's foreign minister
said on Tuesday.
"The countries who supply NATO with Patriot systems are
known, we have reached an agreement with those countries. The
official application will be completed as soon as possible,"
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a news conference.
"Intensive work is underway and the talks have reached the
final stage."