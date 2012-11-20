UPDATE 1-Turkey agrees Syria missile defence with NATO members

ANKARA Nov 20 NATO member states have agreed to
supply Turkey with an advanced Patriot missile system to defend
against Syrian attacks and talks on its deployment are in the
final stage, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Turkey has been talking to NATO allies about how to shore up
security on its 900-km (560-mile) frontier with Syria after
mortar rounds landed inside its territory, increasing concerns
about the civil war spilling into neighbouring states.
"The countries who supply NATO with Patriot systems are
known, we have reached an agreement with those countries. The
official application will be completed as soon as possible,"
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a news conference.
"Intensive work is underway and the talks have reached the
final stage," he said in the Turkish capital Ankara.
Only the United States, the Netherlands and Germany have the
appropriate Patriot missile system available. Germany has said
it would analyse such a request "with solidarity".
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told reporters
on Monday that any missile deployment would be a defensive
measure to counter mortar rounds, not to enforce a no-fly zone
over Syria.
Syrian rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad's forces
have been able to take large swathes of land but are almost
defenceless against Syria's air force. The rebels have called
for an internationally enforced no-fly zone, a measure that
helped Libyan rebels overthrow their long-term leader last year.