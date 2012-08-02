UPDATE 1-Syria says Turkey sending terrorists to wage war

* Syria says refugee camps in Turkey used as military bases
* Damascus says Syria opens airport, border to al Qaeda
BEIRUT Aug 2 Syria accused Turkey on Thursday
of playing a "fundamental role" in supporting terrorism by
opening its airport and border to al Qaeda and other jihadists
to carry out attacks inside Syria.
Once close allies, the two countries' relationship quickly
deteriorated as President Bashar al-Assad intensified a
crackdown in a 17-month-old uprising against his rule.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has called on Assad to
leave and Ankara has set up a sprawling refugee camp along the
border which houses thousands of Syrian refugees.
Several military officers have defected to Turkey and the
nominal commander of the Free Syrian Army, a loosely coordinated
group of insurgents fighting Assad's forces, is also based
there.
"The Turkish government plays a fundamental role in
supporting terrorism by opening its airport and borders to host
al Qaeda elements, jihadists and salafists," Syria's foreign
ministry said in a statement circulated on state television.
"The Turkish government has set up on its soil military
offices where Israeli, American, Qatari and Saudi intelligence
agencies direct the terrorists in their war on the Syrian
people," the statement said.
Damascus also accused France and the United States of
sending rebels communications equipment. U.S. sources have said
President Barack Obama signed a secret order authorising U.S.
support for rebels seeking to depose Assad.
Gulf sources told Reuters that Turkey had set up a secret
base with allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar to direct vital military
and communications aid to Syria's rebels from the city of Adana
near the border.
The statement said Turkey had used the camps as "military
bases" for terrorists who then headed to Syria to commit crimes.
A Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said: "It is not the
first unsupported claim coming from Syria. These speculative
claims are not reflecting the truth."