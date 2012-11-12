版本:
Syrian fighter jet bombs Ras al-Ain, near Turkish border

CEYLANPINAR, Turkey Nov 12 A Syrian fighter jet bombed the town of Ras al-Ain on Monday metres from the Turkish frontier, as forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad tried to wrest control of the area back from rebels, a Reuters witness said.

The bombing sent up huge plumes of black smoke and scores of Syrians ran from the area, scrambling to cross the border fence into Turkey.

