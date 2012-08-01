Turkish military stages tank exercises near Syria border-agency

ISTANBUL Aug 1 Turkey's army staged tank
exercises near the Syrian border on Wednesday, media reports
said, in a move highlighting Ankara's unease about security on
the frontier as the conflict widens on the other side of its
southern border.
The exercises were held after a series of Turkish military
deployments to the area prompted by the spiralling violence in
the 17-month uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The reports could not immediately be confirmed.
Some 25 tanks from the Mardin 70th Mechanised Brigade took
part in the exercises, which were overseen by commanders in the
Nusaybin district of Mardin province, just 2 km (1 mile) from
the Syrian border, Dogan news agency said.
The Syrian city of Qamishli is immediately across the border
from Nusaybin. Ankara is concerned about reports that a Kurdish
group linked to militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
is exerting control in Kurdish areas of northern Syria.