UPDATE 2-Turkish army stages tank exercises near Syria border

* About 25 tanks involved in exercises
* Turkey concerned about Kurdish militant presence in Syria
* Ankara has warned of possible intervention
ISTANBUL, Aug 1 Turkey's army staged tank
exercises near the Syrian border on Wednesday, Turkish officials
said, in a move highlighting Ankara's unease about security on
the frontier.
The exercises were held after a series of Turkish military
deployments to the area prompted by the spiralling violence in
the 17-month uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
There is no indication Turkish forces will cross the border.
About 25 tanks took part in the exercises in the Nusaybin
district of Mardin province, just 2 km (1 mile) from the Syrian
border, state-run Anatolian news agency said, quoting Mardin's
governor as saying they would last several days.
Nusaybin district official Murat Girgin, contacted by
telephone, confirmed military exercises were underway in the
area. He declined to elaborate.
The manoeuvres, overseen by local commanders, were conducted
by the Mardin 70th Mechanised Brigade, Dogan news agency said.
The Syrian city of Qamishli is immediately across the border
from Nusaybin. Ankara is concerned about reports that a Kurdish
group linked to militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
is exerting control in Kurdish areas of northern Syria.
NATO-member Turkey has warned any attack emanating from a
PKK presence in northern Syria could give it reason to
intervene. Ankara has repeatedly bombed and sent troops into
parts of Kurdish-run northern Iraq where the PKK has camps.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu raised the issue of
the Syrian government's loss of control over territory with
Massoud Barzani, president of Iraq's Kurdistan government, on
Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.
"Any attempt to exploit the power vacuum by any violent
group or organisation will be considered as a common threat,
which should be jointly addressed. The new Syria should be free
of any terrorist and extremist group or organisation."
Ankara has often pressured northern Iraq's Kurdish rulers to
take steps against the PKK.
The Syrian conflict was set to feature highly in the
four-day meeting of Turkey's Supreme Military Council, which
started on Wednesday. The council, chaired by Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan and bringing together senior commanders, meets
twice yearly to discuss army promotions, retirements and
expulsions.
The military manoeuvres coincided with intense clashes
between the military and the PKK further east around the town of
Semdinli, on the mountainous border with Iraq and Iran. Media
reports said up to 40 PKK militants had been killed in fighting
there over the past week.
In a separate clash in Diyarbakir province, two soldiers
were killed in a firefight with PKK fighters on Wednesday near
the town of Lice, security sources said.