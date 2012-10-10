版本:
Turkey to respond with 'greater force' if further Syria shelling

ISTANBUL Oct 10 Turkey's military will respond with greater force if shelling from Syria continues to spill over the border, its chief of general staff said on Wednesday.

"We responded but if it continues we will respond with greater force," state television TRT quoted General Necdet Ozel as saying. Turkey's armed forces have been responding in kind in the past week to gunfire and shelling across the border from Syria.

