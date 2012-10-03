版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Mortar from Syria kills at least 3 in Turkey - mayor

AKCAKALE, Turkey Oct 3 Three people including a child were killed and at least nine others seriously wounded when a mortar bomb fired from Syria hit Turkey's southeastern border region of Akcakale on Wednesday, the local mayor told CNN Turk television.

A Reuters witness saw at least eight seriously wounded people being taken to hospital, three of them police officers.

