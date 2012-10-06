版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 6日 星期六 13:59 BJT

Turkish army returns fire after Syrian mortar strike

ISTANBUL Oct 6 The Turkish military returned fire after a mortar bomb shot from Syria landed in countryside in southern Turkey on Saturday, the state-run Anatolian news agency reported.

It was the latest in a series of Turkish retaliatory strikes in response to mortar bombs and shelling by Syrian forces that have killed five Turkish civilians further east along the border. The report did not give any further details on the Turkish retaliation.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐