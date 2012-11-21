NATO says Turkey has asked for missile defence against Syria

BRUSSELS Nov 21 Turkey has asked NATO to deploy
Patriot missiles on its territory, the alliance said on
Wednesday, to help it defend itself against any Syrian attacks.
"Such a deployment would augment Turkey's air defence
capabilities to defend the population and territory of Turkey,"
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in a
statement. "It would contribute to the de-escalation of the
crisis along NATO's south-eastern border."
Rasmussen said the alliance would discuss the request
"without delay".