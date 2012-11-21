版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三 22:59 BJT

NATO says Turkey has asked for missile defence against Syria

BRUSSELS Nov 21 Turkey has asked NATO to deploy Patriot missiles on its territory, the alliance said on Wednesday, to help it defend itself against any Syrian attacks.

"Such a deployment would augment Turkey's air defence capabilities to defend the population and territory of Turkey," NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in a statement. "It would contribute to the de-escalation of the crisis along NATO's south-eastern border."

Rasmussen said the alliance would discuss the request "without delay".

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐