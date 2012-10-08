版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 22:31 BJT

Turkish president urges international action on Syria

ANKARA Oct 8 Turkish President Abdullah Gul said on Monday the "worst-case scenarios" were taking place in Syria and urged the international community to act, saying Turkey would continue to do everything necessary to protect its borders.

"Our government is in constant consultation with the Turkish military. Whatever needed is being done immediately as you see, and it will continue to be done from now on too," Gul told reporters in the capital Ankara.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐