Turkey to open new Syria refugee camps for up to 120,000

ISTANBUL Aug 28 Turkey will open four new camps to accommodate refugees fleeing violence in Syria by next week, bringing its total capacity to 120,000 people, and is making plans for a continued influx, its disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

"By next week camps with additional capacity of 40,000 will be opened. So we will have capacity to accommodate 120,000 people and are making plans for higher numbers," said Mustafa Aydogdu, spokesman for the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD).