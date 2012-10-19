版本:
2012年 10月 19日 星期五 18:52 BJT

Turkey retaliates after shells fired from Syria - state TV

ISTANBUL Oct 19 Turkey's military fired back into Syria on Friday after two shells launched from Syria landed in Turkish territory, Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported, without specifying where the incident occurred.

Turkey has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes against President Bashar al-Assad's forces, fighting rebels in border regions, since Syrian shelling killed five Turkish civilians in a Turkish border town at the start of October.

