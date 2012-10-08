版本:
Turkey returns fire after mortar bomb strike from Syria-official

HACIPASA, Turkey Oct 8 The Turkish military launched a retaliatory strike on Syria on Monday after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian soil landed in countryside in Turkey's southern province of Hatay, a Turkish state official told Reuters.

It was the sixth consecutive day of Turkish retaliation. The round from Syria landed 150-200 metres within Turkey's border in the district of Hacipasa at about 3 p.m. (1200 GMT), the official said.

