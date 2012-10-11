版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 17:53 BJT

Turkey has received no Russian query on grounded plane-official

ANKARA Oct 11 Turkey has received no formal query from Russia about its interception of a Syrian plane en route from Moscow to Damascus with Russian passengers on board, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was demanding an explanation from the Turkish authorities after Ankara forced the plane to land late on Wednesday on suspicion that it was carrying military equipment. Moscow accused Ankara of endangering Russian lives.

