Turkey strikes back after Syrian shell hits border town -agency

ISTANBUL Oct 7 Turkey's military fired an
artillery round into Syria on Sunday in immediate retaliation
after a shell fired from Syrian landed in the Turkish border
town of Akcakale, the Dogan news agency reported, the second
such incident in five days.
The latest Syrian shell hit land near a plant belonging to
the Turkish Grain Board, several hundred metres from the centre
of Akcakale, where five civilians were killed on Wednesday in
previous Syrian shelling.
There were no immediate reports of casualties in the latest
incident.