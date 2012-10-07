Turkey strikes back after Syrian shell hits border town -agency

ISTANBUL Oct 7 Turkey's military fired an artillery round into Syria on Sunday in immediate retaliation after a shell fired from Syrian landed in the Turkish border town of Akcakale, the Dogan news agency reported, the second such incident in five days.

The latest Syrian shell hit land near a plant belonging to the Turkish Grain Board, several hundred metres from the centre of Akcakale, where five civilians were killed on Wednesday in previous Syrian shelling.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the latest incident.