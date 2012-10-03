版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 03:09 BJT

Turkey strikes targets inside Syria after mortar attack

ANKARA Oct 3 Turkey's military struck targets inside Syria on Wednesday in response to a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory which killed five Turkish civilians, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐