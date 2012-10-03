Turkey briefs U.N. chief after mortar strike

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
ANKARA Oct 3 Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu briefed the U.N. Secretary-General in a telephone call on Wednesday after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in Turkey, killing at least five people.
"The minister has briefed U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on the developments in Akcakale during a telephone conversation," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the Turkish border town where the mortar struck.
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: