CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Turkey says Syria security leak "villainous" as YouTube blocked

* Intelligence chief bugged in meeting on Syria
* Erdogan says recording is "villainous"
* YouTube blocked over threat to national security
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan on Thursday denounced as "villainous" the leaking of a
recording of top security officials discussing possible military
action in Syria to the video-sharing site YouTube.
Turkish authorities ordered a shutdown of the site.
Erdogan's foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu called the
posting, an audio file with photographs of the officials
involved, a "declaration of war" - an apparent reference to an
escalating power struggle between Erdogan and rivals.
The anonymous posting followed similar releases on social
media in recent weeks that Erdogan has cast as a plot by his
political enemies, particularly a Turkish Islamic cleric based
in the United States, to unseat him ahead of March 30 elections.
But it took the campaign to a higher level, impinging on a
highly sensitive top-level meeting of security officials.
"They even leaked a national security meeting," Erdogan said
at a campaign rally. "This is villainous, this is dishonesty ...
Who are you serving by doing audio surveillance of such an
important meeting?"
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the recording.
The account posted what it presented as a recording of
intelligence chief Hakan Fidan discussing possible military
operations in Syria with Davutoglu, Deputy Chief of military
Staff Yasar Guler and other top officials.
Speaking to reporters in Kutahya, Davutoglu confirmed the
meeting took place and said: "A cyber attack has been carried
out against the Turkish Republic, our state and our valued
nation. This is a clear declaration of war against the Turkish
state and our nation."
Turkish authorities said they had taken an "administrative
measure" to impose a block on YouTube, a week after
they blocked access to microblogging site Twitter.
Erdogan has been the target of a stream of anonymous
internet postings suggesting his involvement in corruption. He
denies the allegations and accuses a former ally, Islamic cleric
Fethullah Gulen, of unleashing a campaign to undermine him ahead
of Sunday's elections.
Gulen, who has a large network of followers in the police,
denies any involvement in the postings and in police graft
investigations impinging on Erdogan and his family. Erdogan
denies graft allegations.
The foreign ministry said the recording was of a crisis
management meeting to discuss threats stemming from clashes in
Syria and that elements of the recording had been manipulated.
The leakers would face heavy punishment, it said.
"It is a wretched attack, an act of espionage and a very
heavy crime to record and leak to the public a top secret
meeting held in a place where the most delicate security issues
of the state are discussed," it said in a statement.
The conversation appears to centre on a possible operation
to secure the tomb of Suleyman Shah, grandfather of the founder
of the Ottoman Empire, in an area of northern Syria largely
controlled by militant Islamists.
Ankara regards the tomb as sovereign Turkish territory under
a treaty signed with France in 1921, when Syria was under French
rule. About two dozen Turkish special forces soldiers
permanently guard it.
"NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE"
Turkey threatened two weeks ago to retaliate for any attack
on the tomb following clashes between militants of the Islamic
State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), an al Qaeda breakaway
group, and rival rebel groups in the area, east of Aleppo near
the Turkish border.
"An operation against ISIL has international legitimacy. We
will define it as al Qaeda. There are no issues on the al Qaeda
framework. When it comes to the Suleyman Shah tomb, it's about
the protection of national soil," a voice presented as that of
foreign ministry undersecretary Feridun Sinirlioglu says.
When the discussion turns to the need to justify such an
operation, the voice purportedly of Fidan says: "Now look, my
commander, if there is to be justification, the justification
is, I send four men to the other side. I get them to fire eight
missiles into empty land. That's not a problem. Justification
can be created."
The foreign ministry said it was natural for state officials
to discuss defending Turkish territory.
"In the meeting it was confirmed that Turkey would take
necessary steps decisively to protect the security of our
personnel at the Suleyman Shah tomb and Turkey's will to defend
it in the face of an attack was reiterated," the statement said.
A source in Erdogan's office said the video sharing service
was blocked as a precaution after the voice recordings created a
"national security issue" and said it may lift the ban if
YouTube agreed to remove the content.
Google said it was looking into reports that some users in
Turkey were unable to access its video-sharing site YouTube,
saying there was no technical problem on its side.
The ban on Twitter had already sparked outrage in Turkey and
drawn international condemnation. Shortly after the YouTube
move, the hashtag #YoutubeBlockedinTurkey was trending globally,
although some users defended the latest government decision
given the sensitive nature of the recordings.
