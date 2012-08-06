UPDATE 1-Twitter user sends hoax message on Assad's health

MOSCOW Aug 6 A Twitter user sent a hoax message
on Monday that quoted Russia's ambassador to Damascus as saying
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed, forcing
Russian officials to quickly deny the report.
A user on the social networking site apparently pretending
to be Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev quoted the
envoy, Sergei Kirpichenko, as saying Assad "has been killed or
injured."
The ministry and the embassy denied the veracity of the
report and a message later appeared on the same Twitter account
saying "this account is a hoax." It did not say what the aim of
the hoax was although it had briefly affected oil markets.
Russia is a strong ally of Assad and has repeatedly
prevented tougher sanctions being imposed on Syria by the United
Nations since the start of an uprising against the president 17
months ago.
Asked about the report that Assad may be dead, Artyom
Savelyev, the Russian embassy's press attache in Damascus, said
by telephone: "Our ambassador said nothing of the sort."
An Interior Ministry spokesman said Kolokoltsev had no
Twitter account.