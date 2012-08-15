UAE tells its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately - state news agency

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
DUBAI Aug 15 The United Arab Emirates told its citizens on Wednesday to leave Lebanon immediately, the state news agency said, after a spate of kidnappings by gunmen belonging to a Lebanese Shi'ite clan.
"UAE foreign ministry asks citizens not to travel to Lebanon, and for those in Lebanon to leave immediately," the state news agency said in an SMS message.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.