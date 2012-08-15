版本:
2012年 8月 16日

UAE tells its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately - state news agency

DUBAI Aug 15 The United Arab Emirates told its citizens on Wednesday to leave Lebanon immediately, the state news agency said, after a spate of kidnappings by gunmen belonging to a Lebanese Shi'ite clan.

"UAE foreign ministry asks citizens not to travel to Lebanon, and for those in Lebanon to leave immediately," the state news agency said in an SMS message.

