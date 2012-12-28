UN to convene pledging conference for Syria aid

UNITED NATIONS Dec 28 The United Nations will
convene a pledging conference in Kuwait next month to try to
secure more than $1.5 billion to help save the lives of millions
of Syrians facing a "rapidly deteriorating humanitarian
situation," the world body said on Friday.
The conference will take place on Jan. 30 in Kuwait City and
will be chaired by Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, the U.N. press
office said in a statement.
"The secretary-general is extremely concerned about the
rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria, where
more than 5 million people urgently need help," it said.
"As a consequence of this situation, over 2 million people
have been displaced inside the country and more than 540,000
Syrians have fled to neighboring countries," the statement
added.
Last week the United Nations appealed for $519.6 million to
help 4 million people within Syria and $1 billion to meet the
needs of up to 1 million Syrian refugees in five other countries
until July 2013.
The statement said Ban believes the world "must do more to
alleviate the suffering of millions of people in Syria and the
neighboring countries."
"The Secretary-General urges all member states to be
generous in their pledges and is thankful to those who continue
to support the humanitarian efforts," it said.
The 21-month-old conflict in Syria has claimed more than
44,000 lives.