Syrian rebels now have heavy weapons - UN peacekeeping chief

UNITED NATIONS Aug 2 The head of the U.N.
peacekeeping department confirmed on Thursday that Syria's
rebels have heavy weapons, although he said the United Nations
had no proof the opposition had used them against government
forces.
"We know for a fact that the opposition does have heavy
weapons," U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping
Operations Herve Ladsous told reporters. He gave no details on
where the arms had come from, but said such weaponry included
tanks and armored personnel carriers.
U.N. officials and diplomats say the rebels have been
capturing weapons from Syrian soldiers they have overrun in
parts of the country where they have gained an upper hand.
Ladsous said he had no proof the rebels had used heavy
weapons against the army, which Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
has deployed for 17 months against an increasingly militarized
opposition determined to oust him.
In Syria on Thursday, the fight intensified for Aleppo, the
country's second city, as rebels turned the gun of a captured
tank against government forces, shelling a military airbase
north of the city.