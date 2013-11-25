U.N. wants Syria transition, unclear if invites Iran to peace talks

UNITED NATIONS Nov 25 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Monday reiterated that a Jan. 22 international
peace conference on Syria would seek to establish a transitional
government in the war-ravaged nation and he left open the
question of the attendance of Iran.
"We have a clear goal," Ban told reporters. "The full
implementation of the Geneva Communique of 30 June 2012,
including the establishment, based on mutual consent, of a
transitional governing body with full executive powers,
including over military and security entities."
Ban said nothing about the list of invitees and took no
questions from reporters. The United States and European
governments have said Iran could only attend the so-called
"Geneva 2" talks if it embraces the outcome of the June 2012
conference in Geneva, which called for a transitional government
to replace Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's cabinet.
