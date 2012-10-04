版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 5日 星期五 06:02 BJT

UN Security Council to condemn Syria attack on Turkey

UNITED NATIONS Oct 4 The U.N. Security Council reached agreement on Thursday on a statement condemning a Syrian mortar attack on a Turkish town that killed five civilians, several U.N. missions said.

Diplomats involved in the negotiations said the agreement was reached on text that was a compromise between a draft supported by Western powers and a diluted version Russia circulated to the 15-nation council on Thursday.

The council will formally issue the statement shortly, the U.N. missions of Britain, France and Germany posted on Twitter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐