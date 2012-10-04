UN Security Council to condemn Syria attack on Turkey

BRIEF-UMC's unit orders machinery equipment worth T$627.1 mln
* Says unit United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co Ltd orders machinery equipment worth T$627.1 million ($20.41 million) from Lam Research International Sarl
UNITED NATIONS Oct 4 The U.N. Security Council reached agreement on Thursday on a statement condemning a Syrian mortar attack on a Turkish town that killed five civilians, several U.N. missions said.
Diplomats involved in the negotiations said the agreement was reached on text that was a compromise between a draft supported by Western powers and a diluted version Russia circulated to the 15-nation council on Thursday.
The council will formally issue the statement shortly, the U.N. missions of Britain, France and Germany posted on Twitter.
* Google says that it is partnering with Telenor to enable launch of RCS messaging to their 214 million subscribers across Europe and Asia- blog
* Swiss Takeover Commission says J&J offer for Actelion meets legal requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)