版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 00:33 BJT

UN chief Ban shocked by Syria massacre, condemns crime

UNITED NATIONS Aug 27 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was shocked by reports of a massacre in a town close to Syria's capital and condemned it as "an appalling and brutal crime" that should be independently investigated immediately, his spokesman said on Monday.

Syrian opposition activists accused President Bashar al-Assad's army on Sunday of massacring hundreds of people in the town of Daraya, which government forces recaptured from rebels.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐