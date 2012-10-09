UN concerned by reports medical facilities used in Syria

UNITED NATIONS Oct 9 The United Nations is
"extremely concerned" by reports that medical facilities and
vehicles were being used to carry out violence in Syria's
18-month conflict, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon said on Tuesday.
"Medical facilities, equipment and personnel must not be
targeted or used for military purposes," Ban spokesman Martin
Nesirky said in a statement. "All parties involved in the
conflict must respect international humanitarian law and ensure
that civilians are not targeted."
Nesirky did not say whether it was forces supporting Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, rebels or both who were reportedly
using or targeting medical facilities or vehicles, which could
constitute a serious war crime.
Activists say more than 30,000 people have been killed in
the uprising against Assad, which began as peaceful
pro-democracy protests. The United Nations said that up to
335,000 Syrian refugees had fled the violence.