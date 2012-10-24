Assad accepts Syria holiday truce, peace envoy tells UN

UNITED NATIONS Oct 24 The U.N.-Arab League mediator for the Syrian conflict, Lakhdar Brahimi, told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that President Bashar al-Assad has accepted a holiday ceasefire, though a final announcement was expected to come later.

"President accepted, statement to be issued tomorrow," a diplomat present at a closed-door briefing said Brahimi told the 15-nation council via video link. He was speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity.